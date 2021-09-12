Open letter to the prime minister — Six plaintiffs in the case filed with Family Frontiers and affected Malaysian mothers

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

September 9, 2021 marks a momentous day for our country when the Kuala Lumpur High Court ruled that women can confer citizenship to their children born abroad, on an equal basis as men.

This is a landmark decision as it acknowledges the suffering that we and many Malaysian mothers worldwide have endured for decades on end – from the unequal access to healthcare and education of our children in our home country, to the splitting of family units, to multiple tedious and costly immigration runs to renew our children’s visas.

The burden of labour and childcare is already on our shoulders, let alone dealing with the pandemic along with the rest of the rakyat. The Kuala Lumpur High Court ruled that women can confer citizenship to their children born abroad, on an equal basis as men. — File picture by Hari Anggara

This judgement has come as a ray of hope, amid challenging times, that Malaysia supports its own people, and we are going to come back stronger than ever before.

Yang Amat Berhormat, in the spirit of Keluarga Malaysia, may we humbly request your leadership for the government not to appeal against the High Court’s judgement.

This will then enable all JPN offices and Malaysian embassies worldwide to allow for expedited registration of Malaysian Identification documents for our children.

We are also grateful that De facto Law Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar; Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Rina binti Mohd Harun and many key politicians have lauded this landmark decision – showing your political coalition is attuned to the people’s sufferings and recognises necessary change.

As Malaysia Day arrives this September 16, let us the citizens, who now include our children, remember history – that your government cleared the path towards a fair and just society.

Sekian, sejutaan terima kasih atas belas kasihan Yang Amat Berhormat.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.