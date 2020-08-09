As a family man — Lim Guan Eng

AUGUST 9 — The shocking arrest of my wife, in connection to me, is the latest challenge my family has to endure.

My family has suffered from my involvement in politics when I was in opposition from 1986-2008. From having to visit me when I was detained under Internal Security Act in 1987 or imprisoned in Kajang in 1998 for defending an underaged Malay rape victim, they had to undergo deprivation and pressures not experienced by other families.

Unfortunately, they continued to suffer even when I was elected as the Penang Chief Minister in 2008. In 2011, my 15 year old son was viciously attacked by Umno Youth leader Papagomo or Wan Muhammad Azri bin Wan Deris. Wan accused my 15 year old son of sexually molesting his female classmate in his school in Penang.

At such a tender age facing the lies and accusations of the entire BN media machinery, he suffered and I felt helpless for being unable to protect him as a father. Even though the “alleged victim”, school principal and the Penang Education Department denied such an incident took place, no action was taken by the police against Papagomo for spreading such despicable lies.

In early March this year, Papagomo again spread false news that my son was arrested in the Singapore International Airport for trying to smuggle in RM 2 million cash and that I flew in to Singapore to secure his release. The Inspector-General of Police said no such arrest was made in Singapore and I had not left for Singapore during that period.

In a written parliamentary to me last week, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said the Royal Malaysia Police had opened an investigation paper into the matter under Section 505 of the Penal Code distributing statements that cause public mischief and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for misusing network facilities.

“The investigation has been completed and was forwarded to the Attorney General’s Chambers(AGC) on May 13, 2020,” he said. To date no charges has been filed by AGC against Papagomo for the last three months.

In contrast, my wife Betty Chew will be charged for money laundering on August 11, 2020, only four days after recording her statement and arresting her on August 7, 2020. She does not understand why she is charged for money laundering when, as a lawyer, her income is derived from her legal fees.

I have felt helpless in failing to protect my children. Now I feel equally helpless in failing to protect my wife.

To our political enemies out there, “Go for me as much as you want, but leave my family alone!”

* This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.