Appeal for compassion towards foreigners, avoid xenophobia — Association of NexGen Christians of Malaysia

APRIL 27 — The Association of NexGen Christians of Malaysia (Ancom) note the overwhelming generosity of many NGOs like us together with other religious organizations and ordinary community members who responded so quickly to the call for delivery of food supplies and assistance to the migrants, documented or undocumented, refugees and asylum seekers from other countries now in Malaysia who are deeply affected by the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.

We thank the Government of Malaysia and the various embassies for their support in assisting these affected people and we call on all Malaysians to show more compassion towards our fellow human beings.

At the same time, the Association of NexGen Christians of Malaysia is deeply shocked and saddened by the recent wave of racist and xenophobic comments made especially against the Rohingyas in Malaysia by many social media users even as the movement control order (MCO) remains in place as part of the mitigative actions taken by the Malaysian Government against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Covid-19-related expressions of racism and xenophobia online have included harassment, hate speech, proliferation of discriminatory stereotypes, and conspiracy theories.

To this end, we make the following appeal:

Call upon all Malaysians to fully respect and ensure respect by all members of society of the human rights and freedoms of non-nationals living in Malaysia particularly migrants, refugees and asylum seekers from other countries; Call on the Government to ensure that hate speech relating to racism and xenophobia are duly investigated and that persons who incited and perpetrated these hate speech, racist and xenophobic statements are brought to justice; Urges political parties, politicians, community leaders and individuals to restrain from statements that fuel division and incite hate speech, racism and xenophobia against non-nationals; Urges all Malaysians not to pander to narrow, vulgar and distorted nationalism which is not only legitimising prejudice and bias but feeds the cycle of hate and racism; Calls on all Malaysians to cultivate public consciousness that promote tolerance, mutual respect and harmony in local communities where non-nationals reside and try to make a living; and Calls on The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) and civil society organisations to play their part in ensuring that the rights of non-nationals are respected and protected including through having any xenophobic statements dealt with in accordance with the rule of law.

* Pertubuhan Generasi Baru Kristian Malaysia or Association of NexGen Christians of Malaysia (Ancom) is a Christian NGO registered under the Registrar of Societies.

