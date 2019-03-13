Act now to safeguard national harmony ― Richard Robless

MARCH 13 ― In recent weeks, communal harmony in Malaysia has come under serious attack by the open spreading of insensitive statements on religious and racial issues. We promote freedom of speech but that freedom too has its limits.

A number of these outbursts and acts have been reported in the mainstream media, fake videos and untruths have been viralled and disparaging exchanges and insults spread across the internet.

The wide distribution of these inflammatory messages is a reflection of some disquiet on the ground about the interests of the various racial and religious communities in the country.

This uneasiness among Malaysia's diverse communities is gathering momentum because of the manipulation of religious beliefs and racial viewpoints by bigots, radicals, opportunists and extreme communal champions and theologians. As a result of their heedless incitement, they are spreading fear and deepening division amongst the various communities.

Recent cases of racial profiling and open incitements to hate and heated electioneering is a reflection of the turmoil within the political domain and has further deepened the fractures and divisions in society.

This was compounded lately by the scandalous act of disparaging sacred texts and questioning senior government appointments. Such actions are despicable and should be strongly condemned.

It is dangerous for the country if it continues to move in this trajectory for it has the potential of creating instability, discord and disorder. This must not be allowed to happen as it will break our beloved country apart.

Persatuan Promosi Harmoni Malaysia (Harmony Malaysia), a non-governmental, non-denominational and non-political citizens' group dedicated to fostering healthy communal relations, believes that this increasingly harmful direction must be nipped in the bud before it undermines our safety and security and results in more damage to national stability and our interests as a Malaysia is a multi-ethnic, multi-cultural and multi-religious country made up of like-minded God-fearing, peace-loving people who value the qualities of a just, free, equal and united society.

We want to promote a healthy environment conducive for the growth of enduring respectful and harmonious relationships amongst all our people.

And, we want to contribute to the development of a truly safe, secure and stable society within a prosperous, progressive, peaceful and just Malaysia ― a Malaysia that is proud of her history, her diversity and the colours we all share.

We have a shared destiny and it is only when we are united in our diversity and, in our humanity, have respect and care for one another, that we will have strength.

That strength is now being compromised.

Our vision to build harmony, peace and goodwill among all our people is now under seige. We need to stop the bleeding and prevent more damage to the increasingly fragile nature of good inter-ethnic and inter-religious relationships.

In the Royal Address at the first sitting of the Second Session of the 14th Parliament on March 11, His Majesty, Yang Di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah ibni Sultan Ahmad Shah AI-Musta'in Billah expressed concerns on the situation in the country and firmly stated that “action should be taken against activities and elements that can effect national unity and harmony”.

We must act now.

Harmony Malaysia calls upon the government to demonstrate leadership in defending the interests of all our people and to foster goodwill and brotherhood amongst all.

We call upon the government to revitalise the National Unity Consultative Council and, without further delay, introduce Anti-Hate legislation.

We call upon all patriotic, peace-loving and law-abiding citizens to join us in standing up against the messengers of hate and division.

* Brig Jen (R) Datuk Richard Robless is President, Persatuan Promosi Harmoni Malaysia.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.