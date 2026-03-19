Logo
Most Read
Malaysians have learned from the past 'surprise' Raya announcement and are better prepared. — Picture by Raymond Manuel
Malaysia  / 9 h ago

Friday or Saturday? Malaysians ready either way for Aidilfitri

A customer utilises the Setel application to access the Budi Madani RON95 (BUDI95) subsidy at the Petronas Sri Hartamas station in Kuala Lumpur on September 30, 2025. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 7 h ago

Fuel prices surge again: RON97 up 70 sen, diesel hits RM4.72 amid US-Iran conflict

A car believed to belong to activist Cikgu Chandra after it was set on fire in Taman Kinrara, Puchong. — Picture via social media
Malaysia  / 7 h ago

Suspect in Cikgu Chandra attack case alleges torture in police custody

Visitors attend a workshop held in conjunction with RIUH Raya Baik-Baik in Kuala Lumpur on March 16, 2026. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 5 h ago

Happiness rising: Malaysia outpaces Singapore and global average in latest Ipsos study

Tamim Dahri Abdul Razak is believed to be in Saudi Arabia. — Threads pic
Malaysia  / 2 h ago

Fugitive Tamim Dahri offers to surrender if four temples are demolished

Researchers said the malware, dubbed ‘Darksword,’ was used in hacking campaigns affecting Malaysia and several other countries. — Reuters pic
Tech-gadgets  / 6 h ago

Malaysia among countries targeted by powerful iPhone spyware ‘Darksword’, researchers warn

Magistrate Teoh Shu Yee handed down the sentence on Amir Abdul Malik, 41, after he pleaded guilty to the offence. — Pexels pic
Malaysia  / 2 h ago

Nine-month jail for man who filmed himself stepping on Quran

The Jaipur Special Uttapam at Jaipur Curry House in TTDI comes topped with an egg, carrot, onions, coriander and the addictive ‘podi masala’. — Picture by Ethan Lau
Eat-drink  / 7 h ago

Breakfast at Jaipur Curry House in TTDI: A special ‘uttapam’ and truly satisfying curry puffs

Satellite image shows smoke rising from UAE's Fujairah port, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, March 15, 2026. — Nasa Worldview handout pic via Reuters
Money  / 19 h ago

Drone strikes expose reliance on UAE’s Fujairah port as a critical Middle East oil bypass

A childcare centre worker was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a four-month-old baby boy. — Reuters pic
Malaysia  / 5 h ago

Penang childcare worker charged with murder of four‑month‑old boy at HSJ centre

Planes are parked at Terminal 3 of the Dubai International Airport, following the United States and Israel strikes on Iran, in Dubai March 2, 2026. The evacuation operation for Malaysians from the West Asia conflict zone has been suspended following the reopening of airspace in most countries in the region. — Reuters pic
Malaysia  / 7 h ago

West Asia conflict: Evacuation operations suspended as airspace reopens, Malaysians advised to use commercial flights

A map showing the Strait of Hormuz is seen in this illustration taken June 22, 2025. Much of the world’s fertiliser is made in the Middle East, with one-third of global trade in it passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping route along Iran’s coast that has largely been shut since the conflict began. — Reuters pic
World  / 9 h ago

How does the Iran war affect fertiliser supplies, prices and food security?

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said activist Tamim Dahri Abdul Razak may have fled to Saudi Arabia and police are actively tracking his whereabouts. — Picture by Choo Choy May
Malaysia  / 3 h ago

IGP: Activist Tamim may have fled to Saudi Arabia

US president Donald Trump said the United States did not have advance knowledge of Israel’s attack, adding that Qatar had not been involved. — AFP pic
World  / 2 h ago

US president Trump says Israel ‘violently lashed out’ on Iran gas field, warns of massive retaliation if Qatar attacked

Professor Emeritus Datuk Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman delivers a presentation during Plenary 1 of the Drug Policy Summit in Kuala Lumpur on November 4, 2025. — Picture by Raymond Manuel
Malaysia  / 6 h ago

UN appoints Malaysia’s Dr Adeeba to high-level panel to review global drug policies

404

The page you're looking for does not exist!