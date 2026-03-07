KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Paydibs, a Malaysian-based payment gateway provider, has introduced a new cash-on-delivery (COD) solution that unifies payment processing and shipment management into a single seamless workflow. The feature enables merchants to manage COD orders from checkout to fulfilment within the Paydibs platform.

The COD option is now available as a selectable payment method on Paydibs’ eCommerce checkout page. Merchants can offer “Cash on Delivery – COD” alongside other payment methods such as card payments and online banking within the same checkout experience.

According to Paydibs, COD remains a preferred payment method among Malaysian consumers due to the flexibility it offers. However, managing COD transactions often involves operational challenges including manual tracking, fragmented order processing and reconciliation issues.

With the new feature, merchants can activate COD through their existing Paydibs setup without extra system integration. Through a single dashboard, merchants are able to manage both digital payments and COD transactions, monitor order status, track delivery progress and access settlement information in real time.

The platform also automatically triggers shipment and fulfilment workflows once a COD order is confirmed at checkout. This aims to simplify order management and reconciliation across the entire transaction lifecycle.

Paydibs CEO Tee Kean Kang said, “Cash-on-delivery continues to play an important role in Malaysia’s eCommerce ecosystem. Our focus is on helping merchants reduce operational complexity by providing a unified payment-to-shipment flow that streamlines processes from checkout to fulfilment and reconciliation.”

He added, “By reducing operational friction in COD management, merchants can focus more on growing their businesses while maintaining a reliable and seamless customer experience.”

At the moment, Paydibs is utilising Pos Laju as the fulfilment channel and there are plans to expand the COD service to include additional logistics providers to offer greater delivery flexibility in the future. — SoyaCincau