SAN DIEGO, Dec 8 — A massive surge in demand for AI server components is creating a critical memory chip shortage that is now rippling through the consumer electronics market, with major PC makers like Lenovo, Dell, and HP all warning of imminent price hikes.

Industry sources saod that both Lenovo and Dell have begun issuing price-hike alerts to customers, with Dell’s increases of 15-20 per cent expected to take effect as soon as mid-December, according to a Trendforce report.

The warnings from the industry’s top executives have been stark.

Dell’s chief operating officer, Jeff Clarke, recently told Bloomberg that he has “never seen memory-chip costs rise this fast,” while HP’s CEO, Enrique Lores, has warned that the second half of 2026 could be “especially tough.”

Lenovo has reportedly told clients that all current price quotations will expire on Jan 1, 2026, citing an “intensifying memory shortage” and “unprecedented demand” from enterprises deploying AI applications.

The pressure on PC makers is immense. According to a report from Chosun Biz, the price of key DRAM components like DDR5 has jumped 70 per cent year-on-year, with some parts spiking by as much as 170 per cent.

This has forced manufacturers to rethink their 2026 product roadmaps, including for new AI PCs.

The price surge is also expected to dampen consumer demand.

TrendForce has already downgraded its 2026 notebook shipment forecast from a modest 1.7 per cent growth to a 2.4 per cent decline, citing the impact of rising retail prices.

In its notice to customers, Lenovo has recommended placing orders “as soon as possible to secure purchases at current prices” and to avoid the coming price adjustments.