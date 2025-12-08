SAN DIEGO Dec 8 — An unprecedented wave of departures is sweeping through Apple’s senior leadership, with top executives from artificial intelligence, design, legal, and operations all heading for the exit.

The exodus marks the most significant management realignment at the company since co-founder Steve Jobs died in 2011 and sets the stage for a new era of leadership, according to a Fortune report.

The departures, announced throughout this year, have hit critical divisions. On Thursday, Apple confirmed that its long-serving general counsel, Kate Adams, and its vice-president of environmental policy, Lisa Jackson, will both retire in 2026.

They join a growing list. AI chief John Giannandrea announced his retirement earlier this month.

The company’s all-important design division was just hit by a major blow, with its lead, Alan Dye, and a senior director, Billy Sorrentino, both being poached by Meta.

Even more devastating for Apple’s struggling AI efforts, another top AI leader left for Meta in July, taking about 100 engineers with him.

Perhaps most significantly, Jeff Williams, Apple’s COO and long considered the heir apparent to CEO Tim Cook, retired in July. His departure was followed a month later by CFO Luca Maestri.

The timing of the exodus is likely no coincidence. The departures come as Apple is reportedly ramping up its succession plans in preparation for CEO Tim Cook, 65, to retire in 2026.

After growing the company’s market cap from US$350 billion (RM1.4 trillion) to a staggering US$4 trillion, Cook is preparing to hand over the reins.

Reports suggest that hardware chief John Ternus has emerged as the leading internal candidate to replace him.

With so many veterans leaving, a new team is being assembled. Apple has already poached Meta’s chief legal officer, Jennifer Newstead, to take over the legal and government affairs roles.

Internally, the promotion of Stephen Lemay to replace Alan Dye as design lead has been met with “giddy” enthusiasm, according to long-time Apple reporter John Gruber.

And on the crucial AI front, Google veteran Amar Subramanya will take over from Giannandrea.

The overhaul is effectively a strategic reset, installing a new generation of leaders to tackle Apple’s next set of challenges, from accelerating its AI development to navigating increasing regulatory pressure.

The transformation could be as profound as any since Jobs handed the company to Tim Cook 14 years ago.