KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Acer’s next@acer 2025 announced new updates to the company’s product line, among them its Chromebooks and Predator gaming laptop line.

Heavy-duty computing power

For Chromebook stalwarts, the new Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 comes with the new MediaTek Kompanio Ultra processor.

It is currently MediaTek’s most advanced processor that offers an integrated 50 TOPS of AI processing and supporting on-device generative AI.

The ‘Spin’ in its name alludes to the laptop’s convertible nature from typical laptop formfactor to a more tablet-touchscreen experience.

Also on the device is an integratedArm Immortalis-G925 MC11 GPU coupled with a claimed 17 hours of battery.

Acer also made the laptop sturdy — with a more durable aluminum exterior that can handle drops as high as 122 centimetres as well as reinforced ports, and 360-degree hinges designed for up to 25,000 open/close cycles.

The Spin 514 comes in either WQXGA+ (2800x1800) or WUXGA (1920x1200) resolutions and weighs just 1.36kg and a 15.5mm thickness.

Also included are five USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a USB 3.2 Type-C and dual HDMI ports and support for up to four displays.

Predator on AI

Acer’s new Predator Helios 18P AI is built for some heavy lifting — while the Predator Line is mostly known for gaming, the Helios 18P AI calls itself a hybrid device for both work and play.

The new Predator Helios 18P AI offers power for creators and developers. — Picture courtesy of Acer

It supports up to an Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 Processor 285HX and Nvidia GeForce RTXTM 5090 GPU.

You can also slot in up to 6 terabytes of PCIe Gen 5 SSD storage, Thunderbolt 5 Type-C support, Wi-Fi 7 and the Killer Ethernet E500B.

As for the display it’s a large 18-inch 16:10 resolution screen running with a Mini LED, 4K WQUXGA (3840 x 2400) panel with HDR mode at 1000 nits.

Top that with Acer’s own AeroBlade metal fans to keep things cool and you have a very powerful laptop meant to handle gaming and creating.

Local pricing and availability have yet to be confirmed for both the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 and the Predator Helios 18P AI so look out for updates on Acer’s social media channels.