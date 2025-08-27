KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — After months of anticipation, the iPhone 17 lineup is set to be revealed two weeks from now. Apple has announced its upcoming keynote event themed “Awe dropping” which features an interactive Apple logo. This seems to reflect Apple’s new “Liquid Glass” design on iOS 26.

Since the opening of our very own Apple Store at TRX, Malaysia is now among the first wave countries to get the latest iPhone model. This means Malaysians will be able to purchase iPhone 17 on the same day as Singapore, Australia, the US and the UK.

For this year, Apple is shaking things up for iPhone as the “Plus” model will be replaced by a new iPhone 17 Air, its purported thinnest and lightest iPhone yet. Besides that, there will be the base iPhone 17 as well as the more premium iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Get ready for an awe dropping #AppleEvent on Tuesday, September 9! pic.twitter.com/uAcYp2RLMM — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 26, 2025

Besides smartphones, Apple is expected to announce other new products which include the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Apple Watch SE 3. There’s also a possibility of new AirPods Pro 3, HomePod and Apple TV making its debut.

To watch the Apple Keynote live, stay tuned to Apple.com or their official YouTube channel. The keynote is scheduled on Wednesday, 10th September 2025 at 01:00am Malaysian time.

If Apple retains the same release schedule, we can expect pre-orders for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max in Malaysia to start on Friday, 12th September 2025 at 8pm. The new iPhone lineup should be available for purchase in-store, delivery and collection the following Friday on 19th September 2025.

Similar to last year, you can expect long lines of people getting their new iPhone at the Apple Store, The Exchange TRX. Besides Apple’s own physical store, you can also pre-order your iPhone from its participating telco partners on contract as well as authorised resellers and retailers nationwide. — SoyaCincau