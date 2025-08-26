PARIS, Aug 26 — French prosecutors said today they had opened an investigation into the Australian streaming platform Kick after a user died during a livestream.

The probe will examine whether Kick “knowingly” broadcast “videos of deliberate attacks on personal integrity,” Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said, after the death of Raphael Graven, a 46-year-old Frenchman who had appeared in live shows on the platform in which he was abused or humiliated.

In a separate announcement, France’s minister for digital affairs, Clara Chappaz, said the government would sue the platform for “negligence” over its failure to block “dangerous content”. — AFP