KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — A video game about horse girls — girls with horse ears and tail to be exact — has become one of this year’s unexpected global hits.

Following a worldwide English-language edition launch on both mobile and PC in June, Umamusume: Pretty Derby has since garnered overwhelming responses from players alike, especially those outside of Japan.

So much so that player fanbase enthusiasm for the game has extended into interest for actual horse racing and race horses of which most of the in-game horse girl characters are actually based on.

The premise of the game is simple: Players compete in races inspired by real-life race tracks managed by the Japan Racing Association (JRA) using characters named after and modeled on actual racehorses.

Each horse girl is unique and reflects their namesakes’ personalities, racing records, and relationships with other racehorses in real life.

You lost me at horse girls

Think Football Manager, but with horse girls. Instead of building out a football club, you are nurturing a horse girl's ability to reach her fullest potential that is measured in graded races won throughout her career.

Developed by Tokyo-based Cygames, the game was initially available in Japanese when it was first released on mobile in February 2021.

The video game franchise centres on Umamusume — horse girls — who attend the elite Tracen Academy in Tokyo and train to compete in organised races akin to middle-distance track events.

An in-game interface of a trainee's career mode where players make various decisions to train her stats and aptitudes to prepare her for an eventual race. — Picture credit Cygames/Steam

“Cheer for your favorite Umamusume and immerse yourself in exhilarating races and stunning performances in breathtaking 3D graphics. Up to 18 Umamusume compete in races against each other for first place—watch them go as you tune in to the game’s incredibly realistic live commentary.

“Each and every one of the runners sports a unique charm. It’s up to you, the trainer, to lead them down the path of victory!” the game’s description on video game digital distribution service Steam reads.

Players are also able to use the game’s gacha — spending in-game currency to receive a random in-game item — system to obtain “trainees”, who are the playable horse girls, and “support cards”, which help a trainee by offering skills and abilities.

An Umamusume — Daiwa Scarlet — seen here running alongside other Umamusume in a simulated graded race in-game. — Picture credit Cygames/Steam

Popularity

In Japan, the multi-billion dollar franchise has had a significant cultural impact, generating over US$2.5 billion (RM10.6 billion) in Japan, making it one of the most profitable mobile games in the country.

Even before its worldwide release, Umamusume was already a best-seller in Japan and Asia, accounting for 72 per cent of Cygames’ mobile game revenue share.

Following the surge in popularity after the English-language version launch, Cygames had to publish guidelines on rules and etiquette for stable visits on the game's official website, telling would-be visitors to review said guidelines in advance.

“It is thanks to the cooperation of racehorse owners and their respective stables that we’re able to share their stories in Umamusume: Pretty Derby,” it said.

The mobile game has also sparked a manga spin-off Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray and an anime series.

In December 2021, then JRA chairman Masayuki Goto also showed his gratitude to Uma Musume Pretty Derby for its positive influence on the horse racing community in an interview in Japanese horse racing magazine Weekly Gallop.