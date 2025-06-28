KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Electronics manufacturer Anker just announced a global recall of four of its power bank models, with customers in Malaysia also able to return the potentially faulty devices.

The models affected are A1257, A1647, A1681 and A1689.

In a statement, the company said that earlier this year it had “implemented a series of enhanced quality assurance protocols designed to detect manufacturing issues earlier in the production cycle.”

The company discovered issues in battery cells from a single vendor.

“While the likelihood of malfunction is considered minimal, out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to initiate a voluntary global recall of several Anker power bank models,” the company stated.

Malaysian customers with affected models can go to this link to check their serial numbers to see if their units are affected and if so, they may upload proof of purchase at the link as well.

You can also check out Anker's official Facebook page for more information.