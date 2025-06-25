KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Samsung just announced that it will be holding its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on the 9th of July in Brooklyn, New York, US, where the company is expected to launch a series of smartphones, including the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the “Ultra” foldable, as well as the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Flip FE.

But before the company officially pulls off the curtain to reveal these phones to the world, it looks like full exterior designs of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Flip FE have been leaked in their full glory, courtesy of Evan Blass, aka @evleaks on X.

This time, the premium model gets more colourful shades

Usually, ‘budget-oriented’ devices, regardless of brand, tend to be offered in more colourful shades to appeal to a younger audience, whereas higher-end models typically feature safer and more neutral colours.

But it seems like the script might be flipped in the case of Samsung’s next-gen clamshell-style foldables. The renders show the Galaxy Z Flip 7 in Blue Shadow, Coral Red, and Jet Black colourways, while the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE in more muted Black and White tones.

What we know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 series so far

When Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip 6 last year, it was criticised for not giving the clamshell-foldable a full cover screen, which competitors like the Xiaomi Mix Flip and Motorola Razr 50 Ultra and Razr+ offered.

Now, it seems like Samsung is finally going to catch up with the competition as renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 show the phone sporting a cover screen that stretches edge to edge, housing two cameras and an LED flash unit. Rumours suggest that this display will measure 4 inches.

As for its “budget” sibling, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, it’s most likely to bring forward the Galaxy Z Flip 6’s design, featuring a 3.4″ cover screen, with a cutout below or above it to make way for a dual-camera setup and an LED flash.

Both of Samsung’s upcoming clamshell foldables are also expected to be powered by Samsung’s recently launched flagship mobile chipset, the Exynos 2500. — SoyaCincau