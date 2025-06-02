SEOUL, June 2 — Samsung Pay, a mobile payment system operated by Samsung Electronics Co, experienced a temporary disruption on Monday, its operator said.

According to the Yonhap News Agency, starting around 7am, some users reported being unable to make purchases both online and offline.

Samsung Electronics acknowledged the issue in a notice posted at 10.30am, confirming that the problem affecting card payments and registration had been resolved.

“The error affecting card payments and registration has been fixed, and the service is now operating normally,” the company said. “We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

However, the cause of the service failure remained unknown.

Samsung Pay is a digital wallet platform that allows users to make payments using compatible Samsung smartphones and devices. — Bernama-Yonhap