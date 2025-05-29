SINGAPORE, May 29 — Celebrate and gather with fellow fans of Genshin Impact, Honkai Impact 3, Honkai: Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero as HoYo FEST returns in 2025! Taking place from July 24 to 27, 2025, HoYo FEST invites players and fans across Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam to celebrate their favourite HoYoverse titles, and create unforgettable memories.

An event not to be missed by HoYoverse fans

Now in its 5th year, Southeast Asia’s premier HoYoverse event – which has grown in scale over the years – is now taking place in exhibition centres across six cities.

HoYoverse fans will be treated to 4 days of onsite activities including themed booths done up in their favourite HoYoverse games. They also be able to take home event exclusive Genshin Impact, Honkai Impact 3, Honkai: Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero freebies, get the chance to purchase HoYo FEST exclusive items, be able to participate in a lucky draw, and check out HoYoverse-inspired merchandise from their favourite creators at HoYo FEST’s Artist Alley.

Championing creators and fan artists

Following its introduction in Indonesia’s and Vietnam’s HoYo FEST in 2024, HoYo FEST’s Artist Alley will also debut in each HoYo FEST across Southeast Asia in 2025.

Typically held in Anime Comic Gaming (ACG) conventions, Artist Alley is where local artists can showcase and sell their own ACG-inspired creations. At HoYo FEST 2025, fans can expect HoYoverse-inspired merch from their favourite local artists and creators. This marks the first time that a gaming company is allowing fan-created merchandise to be sold at its own event in Southeast Asia.

Additionally, with the new Stage Segment, cosplayers, performers and fan artists can showcase their talents on the HoYo FEST stage. HoYoverse is proud to welcome creators and performers, who are inspired by HoYoverse’s games, to the Artist Alley and to the Stage. The final line-up for the artists and performers that will be showcased at each country will be announced in late June.

Tickets for sale soon

Tickets for HoYo FEST will go on sale starting June 24, 2025, at 11:00 AM (UTC+8) on the official HoYo FEST website at https://hoyo.link/wqjjLntrY.

Fans can choose from 1-Day Passes, Multi-Day Passes, or Fast Passes. Fast Passes will come with early entry privileges, exclusive items, and priority access to HoYo FEST booths and activities.

The ultimate gathering for HoYoverse fans

From exclusive merchandise to vibrant community showcases, HoYo FEST 2025 is the gathering for HoYoverse fans to come together, connect, and celebrate their shared love for gaming and creativity. We look forward to welcoming our fans to experience HoYo FEST this July.

For full event details and ticket purchase information, visit the official HoYo FEST 2025 website: https://hoyo.link/wqjjLntrY.