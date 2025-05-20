KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — The latest Tesla Model Y 2025 aka “Juniper” has finally hit the roads in Malaysia. Tesla Malaysia has started deliveries for its latest EV model via its Tesla Delivery Centre in Cyberjaya, and Service Centres located in Penang and Johor.

According to Tesla, the delivery of the new Model Y marks another milestone for Tesla Malaysia as it continues to promote the switch from ICE vehicles to EV in Malaysia.

The Tesla Model Y for 2025 features a redesigned exterior with a full-width lightbar that’s inspired by the Cybertruck and Cybercab design. It also carries over most of the latest interior design and features from the upgraded Tesla Model 3.

The Model Y comes in two variants and here’s the official pricing in Malaysia:

> Tesla Model Y RWD – RM195,450

> Tesla Model Y LR AWD – RM242,450

This time, the Stealth Grey colour option is included in the price. Here’s the extra cost for other colours:

> Pearl White Multi-Coat – RM5,000

> Diamond Black – RM5,000

> Glacier Blue – RM7,500

> Quicksilver – RM11,000

> Ultra Red – RM11,000

Customers can also opt to switch to Black and White Interior with white seats for an additional RM5,000. Meanwhile, upgrading the 19″ Crossflow Wheels to 20″ Helix 2.0 Wheels will cost an extra RM10,000.

The base RWD model offers up to 466km of WLTP-rated range and it has a 0-100km/h acceleration time of 5.9 seconds. Meanwhile, the Long Range AWD version has an extended WLTP-rated range of up to 551km and it does the century sprint quicker at 4.8 seconds.

In terms of charging, both Model Y 2025 variants support AC charging up to 11kW. For DC charging, the RWD model supports up to 175kW while the AWD models supports up to 250kW, when plugged to a Tesla Supercharger.

For the first batch of customers who placed their new Model Y orders before April, they will be getting the limited Launch Series package. This includes exclusive Launch Series badging on the rear liftgate, puddle light, doorsill plate, charging console wordmark and vegan suede for Black Interior. Meanwhile, Model Y AWD versions will come with Acceleration Boost which cuts down the 0-100km/h time from 4.8 seconds to 4.3 seconds.

All Tesla owners in Malaysia can still continue to enjoy free AC charging at 15 Tesla Destination Station with a total of 70 charge points. For quick top ups, there are 14 Tesla Supercharging stations with a total of 64 stalls, which are still priced at a competitive rate of just RM1.19 per kWh.

Tesla Malaysia is also running a Refer & Earn programme where Tesla owners and friends can unlock more savings and rewards of up to RM15,000 per year. Tesla customers can enjoy complimentary home charging (Free Tesla Wall Connector) and low interest rate financing with a total incentive of up to RM28,000. — SOYACINCAU