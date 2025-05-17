KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — Huawei has unveiled its lineup of new wearables which includes the latest Huawei Watch 5. Not only Huawei is elevating its smartwatch with a more premium design, they have also upgraded its fitness and health tracking features powered by the latest TruSense system.

The new wearable features the industry’s first multi-sensing X-Tap technology which puts a single all-in-one fingertip sensor on the side of the Watch. Ahead of the official local launch, here’s what to expect from the Huawei Watch 5.

Sleek design with spherical sapphire glass

The Huawei Watch 5 lineup comes in 46mm and 42mm sizes with circular 1.5″ and 1.38″ LTPO 2.0 AMOLED screens respectively. Both watch sizes offer a 466×466 pixels resolution with an impressive peak brightness of 3000 nits for greater outdoor visibility.

For those who prefer the looks of conventional watches, the Watch 5 still features a digital crown and a physical side button like the previous Huawei Watch 4 lineup.

What makes the Watch 5 stand out this time is the use of spherical sapphire glass. Not only it provides a clean and seamless appearance, it also offers improved scratch resistance.

For a more upmarket appearance, the Huawei Watch 5 lineup is offered with Aerospace-grade Titanium Alloy for the 46mm version, while the 42mm version uses 904L stainless steel. These versions come with various premium finishes inspired by high-end watches. There’s also the base 316L stainless steel version that comes in either Black (46mm) or White (42mm).

The Huawei Watch 5 also comes with a variety of watchband combinations which include fluoroelastomer, composite and titanium.

On a full charge, the Watch 5 is rated to last up to 4.5 days with typical use for the 46mm version and up to 3 days for the 42mm size. For greater endurance, it can last up to 11 days (7 days for 42mm) with Battery Saver mode turned on.

If you need to charge quickly, the Watch 5 supports 2nd generation Huawei Watch Wireless Supercharger which is capable of adding a day’s worth of usage in just 15 minutes.

X-Tap sensor: Multi-sensing health tracking with your fingertip

One of the biggest highlights is the new X-Tap Sensor that makes its debut on the Huawei Watch 5. It combines the ECG electrode and pressure-sensing from the wrist to the fingertip which claims to offer improved accuracy than typical wrist-based sensors. The use of a side-mounted sensor is claimed to offer 10-50x better and richer signal quality and it won’t get affected by body hair when a health measurement is taken.

With the X-Tap sensor, you can take a real-time SpO2 reading within 10 seconds which is crucial for individuals who constantly need to monitor their blood oxygen levels.

If you need more detailed measurements of your current health metrics, you can press and hold the pressure-sensitive X-Tap sensor for 3 seconds to run a one-tap health glance. Within 60 seconds, it will measure your 9 health indicators which include average heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen, skin temperature, stress level, mood, ECG, blood vessel elasticity and your lung function.

With the Huawei Health app, you can view further details of your overall well-being. It will generate a weekly report while providing personal tips and alerts of potential health issues that you should know.

Gestures control, door unlocking and QR payment from your wrist

The Huawei Watch 5 lineup also comes with a “touch-free” gesture controls which can be useful when your hands are full. The feature allows you to manage calls, silence alarms, take a photo and also to control your music.

A double slide gesture by rubbing your thumb on your index finger allows you to switch options, while a double tap with the two fingers lets you confirm the action. For example, if you want to end an incoming call, you can double-slide to select the “End” option on your watch, and then double-tap to confirm the action.

Similarly, if you want to take a photo remotely while your phone is on a tripod, you can double-tap to trigger the shutter button.

For added convenience, the Huawei Watch 5 can double as an NFC access card, allowing you to unlock doors or gates without taking out your physical access card.

Similar to other Huawei wearables, it also supports Touch ‘n Go eWallet QR payment. When paired to the Huawei Watch 5, you can display your TNG eWallet QR code directly from your wrist.

Over 100 sports modes including golf and freediving

Similar to the latest Huawei flagship smartwatches, the Watch 5 offers over 100 workout modes which also includes 14 Pro-level sports including golf mode which can display maps from over 15,000+ golf courses worldwide.

The Watch 5 also supports freediving of up to 40 metres as it has IP68/IP69 and 5 ATM-rated water resistance. For improved tracking accuracy, the Watch 5 offers up to 35 per cent improved accuracy compared to its predecessor, with Huawei Sunflower Positioning System.

To help you achieve your fitness goals, Huawei is also providing 3 months free trial to Huawei+ which provides access to a variety of workout courses, mindfulness meditation and sleep improvement tools. It also provides additional resources covering fitness, health, nutrition and well-being.

In case you’re wondering, the Huawei Watch 5 is compatible for both Android and iOS devices. It supports devices on Android 9.0 or later, or iOS 13.0 or later.

Where to buy Huawei Watch 5 in Malaysia?

The Huawei Watch 5 is launching in Malaysia very soon and it will be available for purchase on the official Huawei Online Store, Lazada and Shopee on 22nd May 2025 starting at 4pm.

To enjoy greater savings, you can place a RM50 deposit today to enjoy a RM70 rebate. In addition, you can get extra freebies and benefits worth up to RM746 including the Huawei FreeBuds 5. — SoyaCincau





