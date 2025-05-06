KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Just less than two weeks after launching the Honor 400 Lite in Malaysia, Honor has announced that the rest of the models in the Honor 400 series will be making their global launch, with Malaysia being one of the first global markets to receive the phones. Honor says this strategic decision is the result of the importance of Malaysia as a key market for the brand, particularly in the South Pacific region.

Thus far, Honor Malaysia has yet to reveal what models it will be launching. But according to leaks that have been floating around the internet recently, the brand should be launching two new models that will join the Honor 400 Lite — the Honor 400 and the Honor 400 Pro.

Though no specific launch date has been set just yet, Honor says more details will be made on the 8th of May for its upcoming Honor 400 series of smartphones. These devices are also said to pack Honor’s most powerful AI Imaging technology yet, and should also come with the AI Camera Button, which debuted on the 400 Lite.

Honor 400 series to feature 200MP cameras, “Pro” variant to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset

Again, not a lot about the remaining Honor 400 series devices has been confirmed just yet, but rumours suggest that the “regular” Honor 400 will be rocking a 6.55″ 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 5,000 nits peak brightness. The Honor 400 Pro is said to sport a slightly larger 6.7″ panel with similar resolution.

When it comes to the chipset, the Honor 400 is expected to sport Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, while the Honor 400 Pro is said to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Camera-wise, the vanilla model is rumoured to get a 200MP main camera, along with a 12MP ultra-wide shooter. Render images of the Pro variant show a third rear camera unit, which is suggested to be a 50MP telephoto camera.

Additionally, battery specs have also been leaked, with both models said to sport the same 5,3000mAh cell. What differentiates them in this department should be their charging speeds, with the Honor 400 said to support 66W charging via a USB-C cable, while the Pro model is expected to charge faster at 100W. — SoyaCincau





