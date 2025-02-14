SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 14 — YouTube celebrates its 20th anniversary today, February 14, 2025. Since its creation, the platform has never stopped entertaining the world and breaking records with the popularity of its videos. Here are 10 surprising stats that show just how indispensable YouTube has become.

2: YouTube is the second most visited website in the world, just behind... Google.

256 GB is the maximum size of a video that can be uploaded to the platform (or 12 hours, regardless of the file size).

720,000 hours of content are added to YouTube every day, equivalent to an additional 500 hours every minute.

95.9 million subscribers to Blackpink’s channel, making the Korean girl group the most-followed musical act on YouTube.

100 million users subscribe to YouTube’s paid services (Premium and Music).

MrBeast has over 361 million subscribers on YouTube. — AFP pic

361 million users subscribe to MrBeast, the most popular YouTuber in the world.

2.7 billion is the number of monthly active YouTube users worldwide, ie, almost one in two internet users. India has the most users of the platform (between 450 and 500 million). In France alone, more than 40 million people watch at least one YouTube video every month.

1 billion hours of content are watched every day via the YouTube app on TV sets.

5 billion videos are watched worldwide every day on YouTube.

15 billion views for the Baby Shark Dance song, the most popular video of all time on the platform. — ETX Studio