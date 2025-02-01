BRUSSELS, Feb 1 — Germany’s digital regulator and the European Commission said yesterday they carried out a simulation exercise with major platforms like X and TikTok to test their capacity to counter disinformation ahead of national elections.

The EU’s Digital Services Regulation (DSA) requires major platforms to assess and mitigate the risks that the use of their services may pose to electoral processes.

“The stress test aims to test platforms’ readiness to address behaviours on these platforms which could occur in the run-up to the elections,” the commission said in a statement.

Germans head to the polls in legislative elections on February 23.

Besides X and TikTok, YouTube, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat, as well as civil society organisations, took part in the test, the commission said.

“Today we realistically simulated possible infringements, tested the platforms’ reporting procedures and mechanisms and practised action and the relevant exchange of information,” said Klaus Muller, head of the Germany’s Federal Network Agency.

The platforms knew the rules and the German government agency tasked with enforcing them was “well prepared”, he added.

A similar test was conducted in April last year ahead of the European elections in June, according to the commission.

The EU last month opened an investigation into TikTok following allegations it was used by Russia to sway the result of Romania’s later annulled presidential election.

Earlier this month, the commission, which acts as the bloc’s digital watchdog, deepened its investigation into X, over how the social media site tackles the spread of illegal content and information manipulation.

X-owner Elon Musk has angered many in Europe with a series of attacks on the continent’s leaders as well as support for Germany’s far-right AfD party before the vote. — AFP