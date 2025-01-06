KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Kicking off 2025 with a bang, Genshin Impact launched its most thrilling promotion in Kuala Lumpur over the last weekend — a chance to win a Mavuika-themed motorcycle inspired by the fiery Pyro Archon herself in an event that seamlessly blends the game’s iconic artistry with real-world speed. It’s a collector’s dream for fans and motorcycle enthusiasts alike.

The custom-designed motorcycle channels the essence of Mavuika and her Flamestrider, blending bold flames, intricate detailing, and a sleek, modern design. It’s more than a ride; it’s a tribute to Genshin Impact’s world of adventure and its passionate community.

Adding to the excitement, Genshin Impact is bringing the world of Teyvat to Johor and Penang next; this also marks the first time Genshin Impact is holding an official event in Penang, allowing fans to have the chance to immerse themselves in this one-of-a-kind experience.

Join the adventure and be rewarded by the night-igniting flame

Genshin Impact continues to blur the lines between virtual and real-world experiences, bringing its vibrant universe to life through unique events. This year, fans have a special treat: the chance to embody the Night-Igniting Flame, Mavuika, through the exclusive Mavuika-Themed Motorcycle giveaway. As one of the most anticipated characters of the Natlan update, Mavuika’s radiance is captured in this custom motorcycle, offering Travelers a tangible piece of Teyvat’s magic.

Travelers will next get the chance to win the motorcycle and other Genshin Impact freebies from January 10-12, 2025 at the Toppen Shopping Centre, Green Zone, Ground Floor (Level P1), Johor, and from January 17-19, 2025 at the Queensbay Mall, 2nd Floor, South Zone, Penang and earn lucky draw tickets by:

Completing all Activities Booth tasks at designated roadshow venues grants players one lucky draw ticket.

Subscribe to Genshin Impact’s Facebook Messenger or email newsletter to receive one Temporary Body Tattoo.

Post a photo on any social media platform with the hashtags #GenshinImpact and #StandWithMavuika to get one Scratch Card with in-game rewards (including Primogems).

Existing Travelers can present proof of claiming their Daily Commission rewards from Katheryne, while new Travelers can show proof of downloading Genshin Impact or Genshin Impact Cloud to receive a set of Red Packets.

Purchasing merchandise from the Merchandise Booth earns one lucky draw ticket for every RM45 spent. For instance, spending RM140 qualifies for three tickets.

Players can redeem up to five lucky draw tickets per day.

Natlan! The journey continues

Four months since the introduction of Teyvat’s newest region, Natlan, players have been immersed in its beautiful landscapes, rich stories, dynamic characters, and enhanced mobility and combat prowess that expand Genshin Impact’s adventure. With Mavuika, the Pyro Archon, finally becoming playable with Genshin Impact’s Version 5.3 update on January 1, 2025, the main story of Natlan will come to its climax as the Traveler joins Mavuika in the decisive battle against the Abyss.

The launch of Mavuika and the motorcycle giveaway is just the beginning of an exciting year filled with fresh updates and more adventures. Whether you’re a longtime Traveler or new to the world of Teyvat, this promotion offers a unique opportunity to engage with the game in ways you’ve never imagined. So, gather your lucky draw tickets, embrace the fiery spirit of Mavuika, and get ready for more thrilling adventures in the ever-evolving world of Genshin Impact!

Learn more about the promotion by visiting this link and check out the factsheet and photos from the event.