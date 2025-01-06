KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — With less than a week to go, Malaysia is set to host the upcoming esports tournament, the Asia Pacific (Apac) Predator League Grand Finals 2025.

Over 20 esport teams from 14 regions will be competing for top honours in the Apac Predator League Grand Finals 2025 happening this January 11 and January 12 at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) in KL.

From a whopping US$400,000 (RM1.72 million) prize pool to elite global esport teams and performances by international artists, here’s what to expect from the Apac Predator League Grand Finals 2025.

Big games with bigger prizes

Just like last year’s Apac Predator League, Dota 2 and Valorant will serve as the battlegrounds for the teams to compete in and this year’s US$400,000 (RM1.72 million) prize pool would definitely further ignite the team’s motivation compared to last year’s US$100,000 (RM448,075) prize pool.

Defence of the Ancients 2, better known as Dota 2, is a five versus five real-time strategy game that has millions of players worldwide.

With over 100 Dota heroes to choose from and each with its own unique abilities, the two teams will go head-to-head with each other as they try to destroy a large structure known as the Ancient, located in the opposing team’s stronghold.

Meanwhile, Valorant is a five versus five character-based tactical shooter game developed by Riot Games which also has millions of players playing the game worldwide on a daily basis.

The objective of Valorant is to win a match by winning the majority of rounds as either attacker or defender.

The teams

The group stage of the tournament for both Dota 2 and Valorant will commence from January 7 until January 9 while the semi-finals and grand finals will take place on January 11 and January 12.

The semi-finals and grand finals for Valorant will be on January 11 while for the Apac Predator League’s Dota 2 tournament, the semi-finals and grand finals will be on January 12.

For Dota 2, the qualified teams include last year’s Apac Predator League’s finalist Execration along with other big names such as Ivory, Helios Team, Caterpillar, Reject May, 123 Gaming, Rogue Squad, To Light and Team Whoops.

The Malaysian esport teams who will be competing in the Apac Predator League’s Dota 2 tournament include MAG, SSE X HK as well as the local all-women esports team TK Esports.

As for Valorant, the qualified teams include last year’s Apac Predator League’s Valorant champion Team Secret along with Boom Esports, Crest Gaming CST, Team NKT, CNESPORTS, Team Flash, Next Gen, Alter Ego, Zol Esports, Chaos Alliance, TUMT Shark, OrangUtan, Team Rival, Disguised, AG.Y as well as local team Unsigned 5.

All out performances

Aside from a cosplay competition with a prize pool of up to RM25,000 also happening at the event, attendees will be entertained by a slew of international and local artists over the weekend.

The Apac Predator League Grand Finals 2025 will be headlined by K-pop superstars such as Minzy and Sandara Park from famous K-pop girl group 2NE1, along with Philippines girl group G22 and local singers Aina Abdul, Hael Husaini and more.

G22, Hael Husaini and Minzy will be performing on January 11 while Aina Abdul and Sandara Park featuring Minzy are set to perform on January 12.

Visitors can also enjoy activities such as Acer’s new product showcase, racing simulation games, bootcamp challenges as well as a duelling arena.

The Apac Predator League Grand Finals 2025 is a ticketed event with ticket prices ranging from RM99 for a one-day ticket to RM1,198 for the Legendary Duo category.

Tickets are still available and for more ticketing information, please click here.