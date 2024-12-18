KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — One of the most common questions that we get whenever there is a new car being launched in Malaysia is whether it supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (AACP). In the case of the new Proton e.MAS 7 which is the national automaker’s first EV, the answer is yes even though it was not mentioned during its grand launch earlier this week.

In response to SoyaCincau.com’s enquiries, Pro-Net’s representative has confirmed that the new EV does support AACP. This made the e.MAS 7 is the second Proton that can support such a feature after the 2025 Proton X70 which was launched a few months ago.

AACP is coming to Proton e.MAS 7 via OTA updates

However, AACP will not be available immediately to early adopters of e.MAS 7 though. This is because the feature will be delivered through Over-The-Air (OTA) updates at a later time.

According to Pro-Net, the feature will delivered in three stages:

May/June 2025: Wireless Apple CarPlay

August/September 2025: Wired Apple CarPlay

November/December 2025: Wireless and wired Android Auto

Take note the rollout timelines that were mentioned above are just estimates. As a comparison, the 2025 Proton X70 received Apple CarPlay support through an OTA update two months after it was launched although it is currently still missing the support for Android Auto. — SoyaCincau