KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Samsung has released Google’s latest smartwatch software version, Wear OS 5, for the Galaxy Watch 4 series. This update for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes with Samsung’s One UI 6 Watch skin built atop, but won’t be available for all Galaxy Watch 4 users, at least for the moment being.

Only One UI 6 Watch beta testers get Wear OS 5, at least for now

That’s because the Wear OS 5 update is only available for Galaxy Watch 4 users who’ve participated in the One UI 6 Watch beta programme, which according to Reddit user Enjinr, ended a couple of days ago.

With that, we can expect Wear OS 5 along with One UI 6 Watch to reach non-beta customers of the Galaxy Watch 4 series soon right? Well, yes, but maybe not that soon.

The Wear OS 5 beta programme for the newer Galaxy Watch 5 series has also only come to a full stop recently, but a public rollout for the new software version has yet to take place.

Therefore, users of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic might have to be a little bit more patient.

What’s new with Wear OS 5 and One UI 6 Watch?

New features included with the new smartwatch software consist of a redesigned Quick Panel, new notification cards, a new font, as well as enhanced Samsung Health features with the new Energy Score function.

Additionally, there’s also support for touch-sensitive Always On Display (AOD), a new gesture that allows you to perform several actions by double pinching your thumb and index finger, along with a hands-free gesture to quickly return to the previous screen.

The Wear OS 5 update with One UI 6 Watch running on top also brings the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic the October security patch.

It’s been over three years since the Galaxy Watch 4 series was first announced as the first Samsung smartwatch to run on Google’s Wear OS. However, long-time fans might remember the Samsung Gear Live, which was the Korean tech giant’s first ever smartwatch to run on Google’s smartwatch OS, which was then known as Android Wear. — SoyaCincau