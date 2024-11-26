KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Gamers, get ready. Weyrdlets, the Malaysian virtual pet game developed by Weyrdworks, is teaming up with the hit indie sensation Among Us for an epic crossover event.

The main feature of this collaboration is the addition of a Mini Crewmate pet from the Among Us universe, available for players to unlock.

“For our team, this collaboration means so much. It’s proof that taking a chance on something creative can lead to amazing opportunities,” said Weyrdworks communications strategist Thong Wing Yee.

“Bringing Among Us into Weyrdlets came from a place of genuine love for the game and how much joy it brings to people,” Thong added.

The update introduces a limited-time 5-day login reward event, which will run over two weeks.

By taking part in the event, players can unlock a variety of Among Us-themed content, including:

Exclusive decorations (including new interactable ones)

A cute head accessory

Stickers

The highly anticipated collaboration trailer dropped on November 25, 2024, and the event will officially go live on November 28 at 6pm Malaysian time.

Among Us, developed by Innersloth, is no stranger to working with other popular titles such as A Hat in Time, Castle Crashers and Undertale.

Now, the game is crossing over with Weyrdlets, marking a major milestone for Weyrdworks following their recent collaboration with Cats and Seek, developed by Indonesia’s Noobzilla.

Thong explained that the collaboration came about after she was inspired by newsletters on community management from Innersloth community director Victoria Tran.

After sending a thank-you message to Tran, Thong proposed the idea to the Innersloth team, who were receptive, leading to the exciting crossover.

The partnership with Among Us is their biggest yet and further cements Weyrdlets’ place in the growing indie game scene.

The free-to-play game is available on Steam.