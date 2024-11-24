TOKYO, Nov 24 — The remake of Dragon Quest III HD-2D brings a bold change to the beloved franchise, replacing traditional gender labels with neutral terms such as “Appearance A” and “Appearance B.”

While some have praised the move as a progressive step towards inclusivity, The Asahi Shimbun reported today that it has also drawn sharp criticism from fans who feel it disrespects the spirit of the original game.

Released on November 14, the updated version of the classic 1988 RPG by Square Enix removes the “male” and “female” character designations of the original.

Previously gender-specific options, including character personalities and equipment, are now accessible to all players — aligning with broader trends in gaming towards inclusivity.

“Time-honoured games should also change to take account of gender diversity,” one player told The Asahi Shimbun.

For many, the update is a welcome shift. Nayuta Miki, a transgender academic and lifelong Dragon Quest fan, described how traditional gendered character designs could feel alienating.

“Even when I choose to be ‘female’ in a video game, I have felt suffocated ... as if I were being told that I am not a woman in her own right,” Miki shared, adding that the new genderless system reduces this psychological burden and makes the game more enjoyable.

However, not all fans are on board. “The change is destroying the image of the original game,” said one detractor.

Yuji Horii, the creator of Dragon Quest, also expressed his reservations during a panel at the Tokyo Game Show, saying, “Who’s even complaining about this ‘male’ and ‘female’ thing? I just don’t get it.”

Horii’s comments went viral, sparking a wave of online reactions. Some posts included discriminatory remarks against transgender individuals after being amplified by Elon Musk on X.

The changes in Dragon Quest III HD-2D reflect a broader societal shift towards recognising diversity.

Earlier titles in the series, such as Dragon Quest X (2012) and Dragon Quest Walk (2019), also moved towards gender-neutral frameworks, similar to other franchises like Pokémon.

The Dragon Quest franchise, created by Yuji Horii and developed by Square Enix (formerly Enix), is one of the most iconic and influential RPG series in gaming history.

Debuting in 1986, the series set the standard for turn-based role-playing games, with memorable characters, deep storytelling, and a unique art style by Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama.

Known for its blend of classic fantasy elements and modern RPG mechanics, Dragon Quest has become a cultural institution, especially in Japan, where it is widely considered one of the country’s most beloved game series.

With numerous sequels, spin-offs, and adaptations, the franchise has sold over 80 million copies worldwide, securing its place as a cornerstone of the RPG genre.