KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — Honor has officially launched the Honor X9c 5G here in Malaysia. Despite featuring similar internals as its predecessor, the midrange smartphone is now tougher than ever, while sporting the same starting price as before.

Honor X9c 5G Malaysia pricing and availability

The Honor X9c 5G is offered in two configurations in Malaysia and is now available for pre-order. Their prices in Malaysia are as follows:

Honor X9c 5G (12GB + 256GB) — RM1,499

Honor X9c 5G (12GB + 512GB) — RM1,699

Offered since October 28, Honor Malaysia has extended its pre-order promo for the Honor X9c 5G till November 14. By just putting down a RM9 deposit, you can receive gifts worth RM1,486. This includes a RM99 instant rebate and a free Haylou watch.

You are also entitled to participate in a lucky draw by purchasing the Honor X9c 5G, while stocks last. 10 winners will be selected to receive a RM1,500 cashback while 300 winners will be selected to win an Honor Robot Cleaner R2. The lucky draw winner announcement will be made on November 29, 2024.

Featuring Honor’s Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Technology 2.0, the Honor X9c 5G is drop-resistant from heights of up to 2 metres. — SoyaCincau pic

Furthermore, Honor is also offering the industry’s first “triple assurance”. This consists of a 365-day front and black crack replacement for your phone’s tempered glass, a 180-day one-to-one replacement if there are any damages caused by manufacturing defects, along with a 36-month battery assurance. You can enjoy these benefits when you purchase and activate your Honor X9c 5G device before December 16, 2024.

The Honor X9c 5G can be purchased via the official Honor website, as well as Honor’s official stores on Shopee and Lazada. You can even get the Honor X9c 5G for free via Maxis and U Mobile with selected telco plans. The smartphone will also be made available on CelcomDigi and RedOne at a later date.

Honor X9c 5G is now more durable than ever

The Honor X9 series has been known for pushing the boundaries of smartphone durability. With the Honor X9c 5G, Honor has made it tougher than ever.

Featuring Honor’s Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Technology 2.0, the Honor X9c 5G is drop-resistant from heights of up to 2 metres. Honor says this gives it a 90 per cent increase in shock-absorbing material coverage and a 67 per cent increase in elasticity.

Additionally, the Honor X9c 5G is also resistant towards dust and water even when in motion, thanks to its IP65M rating. It’s also scratch resistant so you don’t have to baby it like with most other smartphones.

Overall, Honor says that the X9c 5G has achieved a 166 per cent improvement in overall reliability compared to its predecessor, and has earned itself the industry-first SGS Five-Star Comprehensive Reliability Certification.

In fact, when out through torture tests such as being run over by an 80-tonne trailer, being dropped from a height of 65 meters, and being put into a concrete mixer for 20 minutes, the Honor X9c 5G survived the test with flying colours.

Brighter screen and louder speakers

When enjoying your favourite content, you also get a dual speaker system that’s now louder by 300 per cent than before. — SoyaCincau pic

At the front of the Honor X9c 5G is a 6.78-inch Eye-Comfort OLED display with 1.5K of resolution and a smooth refresh rate of 120Hz. However, this panel has been made brighter with a peak brightness of 4,000 nits when displaying HDR content.

When enjoying your favourite content, you also get a dual speaker system that’s now louder by 300 per cent than before.

Honor X9c 5G with Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 108MP dual camera system

Powering the Honor X9c 5G is the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC that powered its predecessor. This is then paired with 12GB of RAM, which can be boosted to a total of 24GB via the 12GB Honor RAM Turbo.

In the imaging department, you get a dual-camera system, consisting of a 108MP f/1.8 camera with a 1/1.67″ sensor, along with a 5MP f/2.2 ultrawide shooter. This setup enables you to record videos at up to 4K at 30fps.

In the imaging department, you get a dual-camera system, consisting of a 108MP f/1.8 camera with a 1/1.67″ sensor, along with a 5MP f/2.2 ultrawide shooter. — SoyaCincau pic

Honor X9c 5G with industry’s largest silicon-carbon battery

Honor has fitted the Honor X9 5G with a 6,600mAh battery, the largest silicon-carbon battery in the industry. This is said to provide you with up to 48.4 hours of music streaming and 25.8 hours of online video playback. Charging has also been made faster thanks to the 66W Honor Supercharged wired charging technology via USB-C.

On the software side of things, the Honor X9c 5G runs on the brand’s MagicOS 8.0, built atop Android 14. The Honor AI suite is also here, bringing features such as Magic Portal, AI Eraser, Magic Capsule, AI Blur Private Info, and Parallel Space. — SoyaCincau