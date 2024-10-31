KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Apple isn’t done with new Mac launches ahead of the year-end holiday season. After introducing the M4-powered new iMac and Mac Mini, here comes the new MacBook Pro for 2024 powered by the M4, M4 Pro and M4 Max.

Besides getting the expected hardware upgrades, the new MacBook Pro 14 and 16 now come with a lower starting price for the Malaysian market. Like the rest of the M4 Mac family, the base model now comes with 16GB Memory instead of just 8GB.

MacBook Pro 14 and 16 2024 Malaysia pricing

To recap, the previous MacBook Pro powered by the M3 chip series was announced exactly a year ago.

At the time, the MacBook Pro 14 M3 with 8GB memory was priced from RM7,499, while the MacBook Pro 16 M3 Pro with 18GB Memory was priced from RM11,999. This means the new MacBook Pro 14 2024 is priced lower by RM500, while the MacBook Pro 16 is cheaper by RM1,000.

The new MacBook Pro 2024 models are coming to Malaysia soon and here’s the official pricing:

MacBook Pro 14 (M4, M4 Pro, M4 Max) Pricing in Malaysia MacBook Pro 14 – M4 (10-core CPU, 10-core GPU), 16GB Memory, 512GB SSD – RM6,999

MacBook Pro 14 – M4 Pro (12-core CPU, 16-core GPU), 24GB Memory, 512GB SSD – RM8,499

MacBook Pro 14 – M4 Pro (14-core CPU, 20-core GPU), 24GB Memory, 1TB SSD – RM10,499

MacBook Pro 14 – M4 Max (14-core CPU, 32-core GPU), 36GB Memory, 1TB SSD – RM13,999

MacBook Pro 14 – M4 Max (16-core CPU, 40-core GPU), 48GB Memory, 1TB SSD – RM16,124

If you max out the options list, the MacBook Pro 14 with M4 Max (16-core CPU, 40-core GPU), 128GB memory and 8TB SSD will cost you RM30,364.

MacBook Pro 16 (M4 Pro, M4 Max) Pricing in Malaysia MacBook Pro 16 – M4 Pro (14-core CPU, 20-core GPU), 24GB Memory, 512GB SSD – RM10,999

MacBook Pro 16 – M4 Max (14-core CPU, 32-core GPU), 36GB Memory, 1TB SSD – RM15,299

MacBook Pro 16 – M4 Max (16-core CPU, 40-core GPU), 48GB Memory, 1TB SSD – RM17,499

If you upgrade everything with the highest options, the MacBook Pro 16 with M4 Max (16-core GPU, 40-core GPU), 128GB Unified Memory and 8TB of storage will cost you RM31,739.

For the first time, you can also have the MacBook Pro with a nano-texture display option which is designed to cut down on glare and distractions from reflections. The nano-texture option costs RM640 for the MacBook Pro in both 14″ and 16″ sizes.

The MacBook Pro M4 can be configured with up to 32GB of Unified Memory and up to 2TB of storage, while the M4 Pro version can be upgraded with up to 48GB of Memory and up to 4TB of storage. The range-topping M4 Max can be had with up to a whopping 128GB of Unified Memory and up to 8TB of storage, however, the M4 Max with 32-core GPU version is only available with 36GB Memory.

You can’t place your orders yet as the new MacBook Pro models are still listed as coming soon for Malaysia.

What’s new with MacBook Pro 14 and 16 in 2024?

For 2024, the overall MacBook Pro 14 and 16 still retains the same design as before and you can have it in either Space Black or Silver. The 14″ version features a 14.2″ Liquid Retina XDR display that pushes 3024×1964 pixels with an XDR brightness of up to 1,600 nits and it also has a 120Hz ProMotion adaptive refresh rate. The 16″ model retains a 16.2″ panel that pushes a higher 3456×2234 pixels while having the same 1,600 nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate.

Another notable upgrade is the webcam which is now upgraded to a 12MP Centre Stage unit with support for Desk View. It still records video in 1080p HD resolution.

Similar to its predecessor, both MacBook Pro sizes still offer a six-speaker sound system with force-cancelling woofers, spatial audio and studio-quality three-mic array.

Apple’s flagship laptop still offers a total of three Thunderbolt (USB-C) ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, a MagSafe 3 port and a headphone jack. On the M4 version, it supports Thunderbolt 4 but the M4 Pro and M4 Max get Thunderbolt 5 which offers data transfer speeds of up to 120 Gb/s.

The new MacBook Pro still supports WiFi 6E (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.3 and they also come with Touch ID. The rest of the hardware remains pretty much the same with a Backlit Magic Keyboard paired with a Force Touchpad trackpad.

With the new M4 series chips, the battery life on the new MacBook Pro is also longer than last year’s model. The MacBook Pro 14 M4 boasts up to 24 hours of battery life (M3: 22 hours), while the MacBook Pro 14 M4 Pro/M4 Max is rated to deliver up to 22 hours of battery life (M3 Pro/M3 Max: 18 hours).

The larger MacBook Pro 16 with M4 Pro/M4 Max is rated to deliver up to 24 hours of battery life (M3 Pro/M3 Max: 22 hours)

In case you’re wondering, the USB-C Power Adapter is included in the box. The MacBook Pro 14 is bundled with a 70W adapter for the M4 versions and 96W for the M4 Pro and Max options. Meanwhile, the MacBook Pro 16 all comes with a 140W adapter.

The new MacBook Pro for 2024 are running on macOS Sequoia out of the box and it also features Apple Intelligence. — SoyaCincau