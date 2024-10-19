KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Aside from announcing the new iPad Mini, Apple has also made some changes to the pricing of the existing iPad Air.

Given that the model has just been released in Malaysia in June, it is a rather interesting move as the price cut is quite significant depending on the variant.

iPad Air 2024 Malaysia’s new pricing

The iPad Air 2024 is equipped with the M2 processor which Apple claimed can deliver up to 50% more performance than the M1-powered iPad Air. — SoyaCincau

Here is the latest price list for the iPad Air 2024, as of 18 October:

iPad Air 2024 11”

128GB – RM2,999 RM2,599 (WiFi) / RM3,749 RM3,299 (5G)

256GB – RM3,499 RM2,999 (WiFi) / RM4,249 RM3,699 (5G)

512GB – RM4,499 RM3,899 (WiFi) / RM5,249 RM4,599(5G)

1TB – RM5,499 RM4,799 (WiFi) / RM6,249 RM5,499 (5G)

iPad Air 2024 13”

128GB – RM3,999 RM3,499 (WiFi) / RM4,749 RM4,199 (5G)

256GB – RM4,499 RM3,899 (WiFi) / RM5,249 RM4,599 (5G)

512GB – RM5,499 RM4,799 (WiFi) / RM6,249 RM5,499 (5G)

1TB – RM6,499 RM5,699 (WiFi) / RM7,249 RM6,399 (5G)

iPad Air 2024 listing on Apple Malaysia’s website – 13-inch model with 5G and 1TB storage, as captured at 11:30 AM today. — SoyaCincau

In general, you are looking at a price reduction of RM400 to RM750 for the iPad Air with an 11-inch screen. For the larger 13-inch option, the savings are even higher at between RM500 to RM850.

If you are planning to complete your iPad Air experience with Apple Pencil, you can get it for less than before as well. Specifically, the Apple Pencil Pro is now priced at RM549 instead of its previous RM599 price tag. Similarly, the price for Apple Pencil USB-C has been reduced from RM399 to RM349.

The iPad Air 2024 — SoyaCincau

