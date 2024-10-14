KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — Poco, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, has announced recently that it will be shutting down its websites under the po.co/global/ domain on the 31st of December 2024.

The budget smartphone maker says that it will relocate the product pages, customer, service, after-sales service, and other products and services currently offered to Xiaomi’s global website under the mi.com/global/ domain.

Poco also ensured that customers who purchased Poco products via Poco’s websites or the Poco Store app will continue to receive customer and after-sales services from Xiaomi.

After the eventual closure of the Poco websites, visitors to any of Poco’s sites will be directed to Xiaomi’s website.

What does the website closure mean for the Poco brand?

Just in case you’re worried that this might spell doom for the Poco brand, don’t be, as the Poco brand and its products are here to stay, and will continue to exist under Xiaomi’s websites. However, this might most probably mean that Poco will no longer exist as an independent brand, which it announced itself to be since 2020.

Currently, in Malaysia, Poco does not have a separate website. Its products can be found on Xiaomi Malaysia’s website.

Nevertheless, Poco does have its own local Instagram page, as well as independent Lazada and Shopee stores. — SoyaCincau