KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Network analytics company Opensignal has published yet another analysis of mobile network experience that covers selected markets in Asia Pacific (APAC) including Malaysia. A big part of the analysis focuses on 5G performance and experiences.

Malaysia is one of the leaders in 5G performance

The company’s new Benchmarking the Asia Pacific Mobile Network Experience – September 2024 report utilises data captured from 1 April to 30 June this year. One of the report’s highlights for Malaysia is 5G download and upload speeds.

For 5G download speed, Malaysia ranked in second place. That being said, the speed gap between Malaysia and the first place holder South Korea is quite huge given that Malaysia’s download speed is rated at 295.5Mbps while South Korea achieved 427.5Mbps.

On the other hand, Malaysia was listed in third place for the 5G upload speed ranking. At 34Mbps, the gap between Malaysia and the second place holder Taiwan is not far off but is once again left quite behind when compared to South Korea which managed to hit 52.2Mbps.

Malaysia also has among the largest 4G to 5G uplift in APAC with 10.3Mbps in download speed although the differences for upload speed is much lower at 3.7Mbps. Opensignal has also pointed out that 37 per cent of Malaysia’s total connections are 5G connections according to data from GSMA Intelligence.

Malaysia is trailing behind Singapore and Vietnam in overall performance

While Malaysia might be rated as one of the fastest 5G in Asia Pacific, the picture looks slightly different once you consider overall performance which combines both 5G and 4G networks. According to the report, the overall download speed for Malaysia is 50.3Mbps and 11Mbps for overall upload speed.

These figures put Malaysia in 7th place and 5th place on the download and upload rankings, respectively. Malaysia edges Vietnam in the download ranking by just 1.2Mbps but was surpassed by the country by being the 2nd place holder in the upload chart with a 4.8Mbps gap.

When compared to Singapore which is in the 2nd spot on the overall download speed ranking, the gap is 29.1Mbps. For upload speed, the gap is much smaller at 1.7Mbps although Singapore is ranked in the 3rd place.

For more details, you can check the full report at Opensignal website right here. — SoyaCincau