LOS ANGELES, Sept 10 — Right after concluding the It’s Glowtime special event, Apple officially revealed the Malaysian pricing for the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models. Not only that, the company also announced that the entire iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro family will be available in Malaysia at the same time as the United States.

In other words, Malaysia is part of the first wave markets for iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro. You can pre-order them on Apple Malaysia’s official website starting at 8:00 PM on Friday, 13 September ahead of the actual rollout which will take place a week later on 20 September.

iPhone 16 Malaysia pricing

Just like the previous model, the iPhone 16 can obtained with the standard 6.1-inch display or the iPhone 16 Plus option which has a 6.7-inch display. You can choose between three internal storage options for both models.

Here is how much the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus cost in Malaysia: iPhone 16 128GB – RM3,999

iPhone 16 256GB – RM4,499

iPhone 16 512GB – RM5,499

iPhone 16 Plus 128GB – RM4,499

iPhone 16 Plus 256GB – RM4,999

iPhone 16 Plus 512GB – RM5,999

Both iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus can be obtained in five colourways including Ultramarine, Teal, Pink, White, and Black. If you want to add extra protection for these new iPhones, the AppleCare+ for iPhone 16 is priced at RM699 while AppleCare+ for iPhone 16 Plus is slightly higher at RM799.

iPhone 16 Pro Malaysia pricing

Similarly, the iPhone 16 Pro is available in two screen options with the standard one being a 6.3-inch display. On the other hand, there is also the iPhone 16 Pro Max which is equipped with a 6.9-inch display.

Unlike the non-Pro model though, the storage options that are available for iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are slightly different.

Here is the full price list for the Pro models in Malaysia: iPhone 16 Pro 128GB – RM4,999

iPhone 16 Pro 256GB – RM5,499

iPhone 16 Pro 512GB – RM6,499

iPhone 16 Pro 1TB – RM7,499

iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB – RM5,999

iPhone 16 Pro Max 512GB – RM6,999

iPhone 16 Pro Max 1TB – RM7,999

When it comes to colours, the new iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are available in Desert Titanium, Natural Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium. Apple Care+ coverage is available for iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max for an additional RM899. — SoyaCincau