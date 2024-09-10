LOS ANGELES, Sept 10 — Nearly 10 years after the introduction of the first Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Series 10 has made its debut. It might not look like much has changed since the previous generations of the Apple Watch, but the Series 10 introduces larger cases, displays which are also more visible from any angle, and it’s the thinnest Apple Watch ever too. Oh, did we not mention sleep apnea detection? It now comes with that too, more on that below.

Apple Watch Series 10 Malaysia pricing and availability

Apple Watch Series 10 Aluminium: Apple Watch Series 10 Aluminium (GPS, 42mm): RM1,799

Apple Watch Series 10 Aluminium (GPS, 46mm): RM1,949

Apple Watch Series 10 Aluminium (GPS + Cellular, 42mm): RM2,299

Apple Watch Series 10 Aluminium (GPS + Cellular, 46mm): RM2,449 Apple Watch Series 10 Titanium: Apple Watch Series 10 Titanium (GPS + Cellular, 42mm): RM3,299

Apple Watch Series 10 Titanium (GPS + Cellular, 46mm): RM3,549

This makes the Apple Watch Series 10, at least in its aluminium form, cheaper than the Series 9 by RM100. The Titanium variants sport the same price tag as the Stainless Steel Series 9 models. Also, at this point, you might have noticed that the stainless steel option available with the previous Apple Watch models has been dropped and has now been replaced with Titanium instead, which is said to be 20 per cent lighter. Also, case sizes have been upped by 1mm across the board, which means the Apple Watch Series 10 is now available with 42mm and 46mm case sizes.

Despite already having its price tags revealed for the Malaysian market, there is no information just yet on when we can pre-order the Apple Watch Series 10 or when it will be made available here.

What else is new with the Apple Watch Series 10?

Yes, this might not look like the big design change some of you might have been hoping to see with the Apple Watch Series 10. However, aside from the new titanium material option and larger case sizes, the new smartwatch does introduce some new features too.

This includes the fact that the Apple Watch Series 10 is the thinnest Apple Watch ever. With the case sizes having been enlarged, its displays have also been expanded by a bit. The Apple Watch Series 10 now offers up to 30 per cent more active screen area than the Series 4, Series 5, and Series 6, and up to 9 per cent more than the Series 7, Series 8, and Series 9.

The Apple Watch Series 10 is also the first product in Apple’s lineup to be fitted with a wide-angle OLED display, which is said to be 40 per cent brighter than the Series 9 when viewed from an angle, making it easier to read. The display is now more power efficient too, allowing Apple to amp up the Series 10’s display refresh rate when in always-on mode, going from once a minute to once a second. With that, you can now see a ticking second hand without raising your wrist on select watch faces.

In the health department, Apple has finally introduced sleep apnea detection with its latest smartwatch. Aside from just tracking sleep metrics such as heart rate, respiratory rate, and wrist temperature, the Apple Watch Series 10 can now help identify signs of sleep apnea, a potentially serious condition where breathing stops repeatedly during sleep.However, the sleep apnea detection feature is still waiting to receive marketing authorisation from the FDA in the US, before we can even expect it to reach Malaysian shores. One feature still missing from the Apple Watch though is blood pressure monitoring. Let’s hope that feature will come with the Apple Watch Series 11 next year.

And of course, the Apple Watch is powered by Apple’s latest S10 chip, featuring a 4-core neural engine, and will be shipped with WatchOS 11.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 now with new Black Titanium finish and Hermès strap

Aside from the Apple Watch Series 10, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 has gotten an update too, at least in the aesthetics department, so no, this isn’t a new generation Apple Watch Ultra. What’s new with the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the new Black Titanium finish.

To go with the new Black Titanium colour, Apple has also introduced a new Titanium Milanese Loop, which has been inspired by scuba divers and designed for scuba divers. If you’ve already gotten yourself the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the natural Titanium shade, don’t worry, as the Titanium Milanese Loop is also available in the natural Titanium colour to match your watch.

Hermès has also designed a new strap for the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which has been inspired by sailing. There’s also a matching watch face for this strap, which upon the press of the Action Button, will set the watch face to a nautical-themed countdown timer. — SoyaCincau