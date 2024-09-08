GUANGZHOU, Sept 8 — Huawei will introduce its first tri-fold smartphone, the Mate XT on September 10.

The company recently released a video teaser starring iconic actor and singer Andy Lau, its brand ambassador for Huawei’s Ultimate Design brand.

The phone sports a vegan leather back with an octagon-shaped camera island not too different from the one on the Mate 60 RS Ultimate.

A closeup shot of the Mate XT’s back reveals it will be equipped with four cameras including a periscope module, though there have been no details of the sensors for now.

Shared on its online store, the Mate XT will have come in 16GB/512GB and 16GB/1TB memory configurations, with the option of two colours, black and maroon.

While the company has not revealed more about the Mate XT, rumours indicate that it will offer a 10-inch folding screen and a 5G-capable Kirin chipset.

The price tag has yet to be announced, but speculations put the tri-fold smartphone will cost in the eye-watering range of RM9,760 to RM10,370.

Huawei is taking pre-orders for the Mate XT until September 19, with sales beginning the next day.

Over two million bookings have been made since the Mate XT opened for reservations yesterday.