TOKYO, Sept 4 — Sony announced on its PlayStation blog that it would be ceasing sales of widely-panned first-person hero shooter game Concord.

In the statement, Sony said: “Concord fans — we’ve been listening closely to your feedback since the launch of Concord on PlayStation 5 and PC and want to thank everyone who has joined the journey aboard the Northstar.

“Your support and the passionate community that has grown around the game has meant the world to us.”

The game will be taken offline from September 6 and until Sony decides what other route to take, sales of the game have ceased immediately, and refunds offered to gamers who purchased the game for PC and PS5.

Once refunded, players will no longer have access to the Concord game.

Sony also said it would keep players updated.

The game was previously criticised by the gaming community for its lack of originality and character design.