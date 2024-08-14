KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Google yesterday hosted a special event at its Mountain View headquarters to unveil several new Google Pixel products including the Pixel 9 smartphone series. Not long after the launch event kicked off, the company also reopened Google Store Malaysia.

Pixel 9 phones are not the only new Pixel products coming to Malaysia

The last time we saw Google Store Malaysia, it still showed the second-generation Chromecast that was released in our market back in 2016. Now, the store has been fully revamped and has listed some of the new Pixel products that were launched at the Mountain View event.

Based on the listing on Google Store Malaysia, here are the new Pixel devices that are going to be officially available in our market:

Pixel 9

Pixel 9 Pro

Pixel 9 Pro XL

Pixel Buds Pro 2

Pixel Watch 3

There are also several first-party accessories listed on Google Store Malaysia. At the moment, they include the 45W USB-C power adapter, USB-C fast charging cable for Pixel Watch 3, and cases for all three Pixel 9 series devices.

You can’t buy them through Google Store Malaysia at the moment though

As of 9am today, the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL are now available for pre-order in Malaysia, price starts from RM3,999 with free 2x storage upgrade.

Unfortunately, you can’t buy any of them through the Google Store Malaysia for the time being. In fact, their pricing is not even displayed there.

However, things may change in a few hours as we expect official Google Pixel retailers such as Senheng, senQ, Urban Republic, Lazada, and Shopee as well as CelcomDigi and Maxis to provide some updates regarding the availability of these new Pixel products in Malaysia. So, stay tuned. — SoyaCincau