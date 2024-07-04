KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — The Communications Ministry has confirmed that mobile network operators (MNOs) participating in Malaysia's second 5G network will not pass any costs on to consumers.

Its minister Fahmi Fadzil said that the MNOs have provided assurances that there will be no additional costs for consumers after the rollout of the second network.

“We have commitments from all of the (telco) CEOs and there is no word on additional cost for consumers.

“This is promised to me, and we hold to that promise,” he said after witnessing the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority.

The MCMC has been tasked with selecting a mobile network service provider to develop Malaysia's second 5G network, commencing with the AIP (Application Information Package) process on July 1.

On December 1, 2023, YTL Power International Bhd, CelcomDigi Bhd, Maxis Bhd and U Mobile Sdn Bhd finalised a share subscription agreement with DNB and the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MoF Inc), paving the way for the transition to the 5G Dual Wholesale Network (DWN) model.

Fahmi said the government is fully committed to ensuring that the dual-network model promotes healthy competition in the telecommunications sector while ensuring its sustainability and improving connectivity for the people.

“At the same time, it (the execution of the dual-network model) would not cause major implications to the government’s coffers,” he said. — Bernama