SAN FRANCISCO, June 7 — Microsoft’s announcement of a new and particularly intrusive feature for PC searches has sparked debate. The feature promises to record a series of screenshots on the user’s computer at regular intervals, which obviously raises questions about privacy.

The first Copilot+ PCs, due to go on sale this summer, will feature a number of functions exclusive to Windows, starting with Recall, designed to make it easier and more user-friendly to find a document, email or website you’ve recently visited.

It works by taking screenshots of your computer every five seconds, and storing them locally. All these images feed Recall’s analysis, enabling it to search for content in natural language at any time. The service therefore appears to be particularly intrusive, recording and storing user data, some of which may be sensitive.

Microsoft is seeking to reassure, however, stating that it will be possible to exclude applications or websites from Recall’s scope of action. You should be able to select the sensitive applications and websites you wish to exclude from screenshots at any time. It will be possible to block certain sites and filter private browsing activity on Microsoft Edge as well as Chrome, Firefox and Opera. You’ll also be able to configure the amount of disk space Recall is allowed to use to store these screenshots, bearing in mind that their recording will automatically stop once the device falls below the 25 GB mark of available storage space.

The fact remains that, ultimately, a great deal of personal data will end up stored in a dedicated space, which could one day fall into the hands of a hacker if they manage to take control of your computer remotely. Although technically advanced and somewhat practical, many users are likely to disable Recall in the Windows settings. — ETX Studio