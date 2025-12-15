KUANTAN, Dec 15 — Two were injured in an accident involving a tanker truck carrying chemicals and a trailer loaded with used iron at KM109 Jalan Kuantan-Segamat near Kampung Gadak Bridge, Muadzam Shah, Rompin, last night.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of operations and rescue, Mohd Salahuddin Isa said his department received an emergency call at 12.52 midnight and eight firemen of the Muadzam Shah Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the scene of the incident.

He said upon arriving at the location, one victim was found to be trapped while the other was removed by members of the public.

“Firefighters removed the trapped victim using special equipment before the driver was taken to hospital,” he said when contacted.

He said further inspection found that there was a leak in the tanker truck and a spill of chemicals, but heavy rain at the time of the accident caused the material to be washed away.

Mohd Salahuddin said the fire department had also reported the chemical spill to the Pahang Department of Environment (DOE) for further action.

Meanwhile, Rompin district police chief Supt Sharif Sharif Mondoi said initial investigations found that the accident was believed to have occurred when a tanker truck driven by a 53-year-old man lost control and then entered the left shoulder of the road.

“The vehicle then swerved to its right and entered the opposite lane before hitting the right side of a trailer driven by a 46-year-old man,” he said.

He said that as a result of the accident, both drivers were injured and were taken to Muadzam Shah Hospital for further treatment.

The accident also caused a blocked road and congestion for about five kilometres, but the vehicles involved have now been moved to the side of the road. — Bernama