KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — The Digital Ministry, through the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), has announced a call for submissions for two incentive programmes, namely the Brand Metaverse Onboarding Programme and Immersive IP Experiences Programme.

The programmes offer substantial financial support of up to RM200,000 per project to foster innovation and drive digital transformation, MDEC said in a statement today.

“Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo revealed the incentive programmes during the MDEC Digital Creative Industry Day, an annual gathering that brings together professionals in the digital content and creative technology field,” the agency said.

Under the Brand Metaverse Onboarding Programme, eligible companies could access incentives of up to RM100,000 to develop immersive and experiential virtual world content tailored for Malaysian brands.

“The scope of projects spans the creation of diverse digital assets, experiences, and environments within the metaverse. From 3D models to interactive multimedia presentations and games, this initiative aims to enhance user experiences and interactions within the virtual universe,” MDEC said.

The Immersive IP Experiences Programme offers incentives of up to RM200,000 per project, targeting the expansion of top Malaysian IPs to a wider audience through existing Web2/Web3 centralised metaverses.

These incentive programmes aim to empower digital content creators, stimulate the development of intellectual property-related content within the metaverse, and catalyse digital transformation in the business sector.

“By offering financial support and promoting the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, MDEC is dedicated to advancing Malaysia’s digital ecosystem,” it added.

Visit https://mdec.my/ip360-metaverse/brand-metaverse-onboarding for more details about the Brand Metaverse Onboarding Programme and https://mdec.my/ip360-metaverse/immerse-ip-experiences for the Immersive IP Experiences Programme.

The closing date for submissions is March 27, 2024. — Bernama