SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 21 ― Facebook, Instagram and YouTube have recently unveiled new tools based on artificial intelligence. From video editing to music creation, here's an overview of these new features.

Artificial intelligence has become the new focus for social platforms. The Meta group has presented two new projects, “Emu Video” and “Emu Edit,” which allow users to create and edit videos and images using prompts.

“Emu Video” will enable users to create video clips from text and images. “It uses a factorized approach that not only allows us to train video generation models more efficiently but also produces higher quality video generations. The outputs of 'Emu Video' were preferred by 96% of respondents over our previous model based on output quality in human evaluations,” Meta states in a social media post on X.

The “Emu Video” tool will be able to generate 512x512, four-second videos at 16 frames per second. An “AI-generated” watermark will also be added to make users aware of how the content was made. ― ETX Studio

