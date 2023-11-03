KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — During the launch of Yes 5G’s iPhone 15 bundle launch, the telco declared that it offers Malaysia’s fastest eSIM activation experience. To get more people to try Yes 5G, they are offering a free 30-day unlimited 5G trial via eSIM for a limited time.

With an eSIM, you can get on board with a new telco without going to a store and swapping a physical SIM card.

During the launch event, YTL Communications CEO Wing K Lee said other telcos have made SIM swapping and eSIM activation complicated and some require you to scan a QR code. On Yes 5G, they want to make eSIM activation seamless with easy activation anytime and anywhere.

Initially offered to selected Samsung, Honor, Oppo, Xiaomi and Vivo devices, Yes 5G now offers eSIM for the iPhone. To unlock the full iPhone experience including VoLTE, FaceTime over Mobile and personal hotspot, you should update your device to iOS 17.1.

Advertisement

To enable Yes 5G on your smartphone, all you’ll need is just to download the MyYes app on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, then purchase a Yes 5G plan and install the eSIM profile.

In case you didn’t know, the iPhone supports dual-SIM functionality with eSIM as your second telco provider. To give Yes 5G a spin, the telco is inviting users to try out their network and experience eSIM for themselves. To sign up, you can scan the QR code above or click on this link to register.

This Yes 5G Network Trial offer allows you to enjoy free unlimited 5G data with uncapped 5G quota and speed for 30 days. With an eSIM, Yes 5G will be running as your second telco on your current phone alongside your existing telco provider. If you wish to continue with Yes 5G, you can upgrade your plan via the MyYes app. — SoyaCincau

Advertisement