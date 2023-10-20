SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 20 — ChatGPT, the most famous form of generative artificial intelligence, will soon be integrated into the car interiors of certain DS customers. The aim is to offer motorists and their passengers voice interactions with an assistant that has answers for almost everything.

Advertisement

ChatGPT is now capable of responding to a multitude of questions and requests, also known as prompts, thanks to a learning process based on huge quantities of data. This tool is now destined to complement the DS Iris System speech recognition system, to enable direct interaction with a veritable assistant, at the service of motorists throughout their journey.

The idea is to offer an unprecedented conversational experience on board, with access to useful information and the ability to perform a multitude of tasks. For example, ChatGPT can be called upon to find interesting cultural sites nearby, or to entertain children by creating a quiz or telling a story on a specific theme. ChatGPT can be activated by speaking naturally to DS Iris System, saying “OK IRIS,” or by pressing a dedicated button on the steering wheel.

ChatGPT will be offered to 20,000 volunteers who have the DS Iris System in their DS 3, DS 4, DS 7 or DS 9 vehicles, as part of a six-month test phase at no extra cost. The feature, which can be activated remotely, will be available to drivers in France, Germany, the UK, Spain and Italy, in each of these countries’ languages.

Advertisement

DS is not the only car brand interested in bringing these kinds of AI tools to vehicle interiors. Mercedes carried out a similar test with ChatGPT in the summer, involving 900,000 vehicles in the USA. General Motors, meanwhile, is working with Microsoft on the integration of artificial intelligence. — ETX Studio

Advertisement