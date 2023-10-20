Advertisement

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 ― It’s almost a year since Celcom and Digi merged (now known as CelcomDigi Berhad) and they have finally unveiled a new brand logo. The vague blue and yellow sphere has been transformed into a new butterfly with blue and yellow wings. This is the new corporate brand that represents the merged company but what does it mean for you as the user?

CelcomDigi unveils new corporate branding

According to their official statement, “Celcom and Digi have been among the most trusted and most loved brands in Malaysia for three decades. The introduction of the new logomark is a key milestone in the company’s mission post-merger to find innovative ways to advancing Malaysians to achieve everything they aspire to and are inspired by.”

CelcomDigi CEO Datuk Idham Nawawi said “Since the completion of our merger in December 2022, we have been progressively introducing new services, solutions, and innovation. Today, more than just a new livery, our new corporate brand symbolises a bold new chapter for our customers, for the nation, and for CDzens who power our organisation every day. It builds on our brand spirit ― “Creating a world inspired by you” ― to embody three fundamental principles: dynamism, passion for customers, and excellence.”

He added, “We aspire for CelcomDigi to be a new innovation icon for the nation – an institution that has the scale and resources to be the nation’s digital growth engine, to grow local talents, to develop the local digital ecosystem, and to bring the best solutions, offers, and experiences to our customers, and to be a brand that customers can trust and rely on in the age of ‘digital-everything’.”

No changes to Celcom and Digi consumer brands and stores for now

Despite the merger, CelcomDigi is still maintaining the well-recognised Celcom and Digi brands for consumers. This means there are still Celcom and Digi stores, as well as individual Celcom (Mega Postpaid, Xpax Prepaid) and Digi (Digi Postpaid, Prepaid Next), branded mobile plans. Despite the separate consumer branding, all 534 stores can serve both Celcom and Digi customers.

The only “unified” product offering that we see so far is CelcomDigi Fibre as the fibre broadband plans have been streamlined for both Celcom and Digi customers. Following the implementation of the Mandatory Standard on Access Pricing, CelcomDigi has recently revised its fibre broadband pricing with a 100Mbps plan now going for RM99/month.

It is still unclear if Celcom and Digi brands will eventually be streamlined in the future but for now, both iconic consumer brands will remain as is. As part of the conditions set by MCMC for the merger, Celcom and Digi products must be positioned under a single corporate brand. Perhaps, this condition has been fulfilled as long as their existing products carry the new CelcomDigi butterfly logo in addition to the Celcom and Digi brands.

CelcomDigi embarks on a massive network exercise

As announced earlier, CelcomDigi is embarking on a massive network modernisation exercise which has been described as the largest network deployment project in Malaysia involving 18,000 sites. With Celcom and Digi each having about 12,000 sites before the merger, CelcomDigi aims to have 16,000 to 18,000 sites which will be accessible by both Celcom and Digi customers after it completes its network integration. That’s an extra 4,000 sites that a single Celcom or Digi customer has access to.

CelcomDigi has partnered with Huawei and ZTE for this project which aims to build the largest 4G network in Malaysia with the latest LTE and 5G-ready technologies. According to CelcomDigi, customers can look forward to wider population coverage, consistent network quality and improved 4G speeds with the network modernisation exercise. It aims to increase population coverage from 96-98 per cent and to increase the average 4G download speeds to 45Mbps.

During the last quarter update, CelcomDigi said that the network modernisation plans are on track and consumers are already experiencing over 50Mbps downloads on the merged network. It was reported that CelcomDigi plans to re-invest 15-18 per cent of its total revenue in CAPEX to support the network upgrade programme. ― SoyaCincau