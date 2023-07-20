SAN FRANCISCO, July 20 — Emojis are an integral part of our communication habits, brightening up and sometimes even giving a whole new meaning to a written message. But among the multitude of emojis available, which are the world’s most widely used?

The Emojipedia website has unveiled the top 10 most-used icons worldwide on Twitter. The ranking was established after analysing over 99 million tweets between January 1 and March 16, 2023. And according to the platform’s statistics, it’s the face with tears of joy emoji that takes the top spot this year. It takes the lead once again after battling the loudly crying face emoji for the number one spot.

To mark the 10th anniversary of World Emoji Day, the site also awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award to the rolling on the floor laughing emoji for being the most popular new emoji added in the last 10 years, as well as for being the world’s #2 emoji in 2023.

According to Emojipedia data, 2023 marks a record year for emoji use worldwide on Twitter, with 26.71 per cent of tweets containing at least one emoji.

The top 10 most-used emojis in 2023 so far, according to Emojipedia, are as follows:

1. : face with tears of joy

2. : rolling on the floor laughing

3. : red heart

4. : folded hands

5. : loudly crying face

6. : smiling face with heart-eyes

7. : sparkles

8. : fire

9. : smiling face with smiling eyes

10. : smiling face with hearts

For the second consecutive year, the melting face emoji has been named as the “most 2023” emoji.

Finally, Emojipedia unveiled the latest forthcoming emojis, which will be available in September 2023, and include a phoenix, a lime and smiley faces shaking their heads from side to side and up and down. — ETX Studio

We have our finalists!



Following our penultimate vote, ???? Pink Heart moves on and eliminates the ???? Heart Hands emoji.



So.... ???? and ???? will face off in the final vote in our hunt for the #Most2023Emoji! pic.twitter.com/sb8fsovkKl — World Emoji Awards (@EmojiAwards) July 16, 2023