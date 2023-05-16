KUALALUMPUR, May 16 ― If you occasionally pass your smartphone around to take a photo or for a phone call, there are some WhatsApp conversations that you don’t want others to see. Whether you’ve accidentally left your WhatsApp running in the foreground or suddenly received an interesting message that pops up from the notification, some conversations are just meant to be kept private from prying eyes. To address these concerns, WhatsApp is now stepping up its privacy game with its new Chat Lock feature.

As the name implies, Chat Lock lets you lock away your most intimate or confidential conversations with an additional layer of security. Essentially, it separates your selected WhatsApp chat conversations from your normal WhatsApp inbox and it is protected via a password or with biometric features such as a fingerprint or facial recognition.

Once this WhatsApp Chat Lock feature is rolled out, you can enable it for new or existing conversations. Besides not being able to see the actual WhatsApp chats, the actual name of the sender is also hidden under Locked Chats.

Even if a new message is received from a Lock Chat, the phone will only display a new message that has been received with no preview of the content or sender being shown for added privacy. This is great if you pass around your phone during a family gathering or if you’re showing something from your phone.

To access the chats, you’ll need to pull down in your WhatsApp inbox and then unlock it using your password or selected biometric method. At the moment, we still don’t see the feature yet on our Android and iOS devices, so it might take a while for the WhatsApp Chat Lock feature to be rolled out for everybody. ― SoyaCincau