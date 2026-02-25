KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — A lorry driver who ran a red light tried to talk his way out of trouble by claiming he desperately needed to urinate when officers stopped him in Kuala Langat yesterday.

According to Sinar Harian, Selangor JPJ director Azrin Borhan said patrol officers, who began their rounds at 10am, pulled over the empty lorry for routine checks.

But what they found was far from routine.

Checks revealed the man — a Malaysian in his 40s — did not have a Vocational Licence (GDL) or a Competent Driving Licence (CDL).

“The driver claimed he wanted to urinate as an excuse for committing the offence of running a red light,” Azrin told the national daily.

Azrin said JPJ will keep up targeted operations to crack down on reckless behaviour on the road, especially cases involving unlicensed driving, lack of insurance and failure to wear helmets.

He also urged the public to play their part in reporting dangerous drivers.

“The public is encouraged to lodge complaints related to offences involving commercial vehicles directly or in real time through the MyJPJ application, e-Aduan@JPJ or via email to [email protected], together with complete details for further action,” he said.