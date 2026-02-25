KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a level one hot weather alert for seven areas in the northern region of Peninsular Malaysia.

According to a post on MetMalaysia’s Facebook page, the affected areas are Perlis and six areas in Kedah, namely Kubang Pasu, Padang Terap, Pokok Sena, Sik, Baling and Bandar Baharu.

The statement said the areas were expected to record maximum daily temperatures of between 35° and 37°Celsius for at least three consecutive days. — Bernama