KUANTAN, Feb 25 — Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah wants construction of houses of worship in the state to comply with established laws and regulations to preserve the harmony of a pluralistic society.

His Royal Highness said building houses of worship without following legal procedures not only breaches regulations but could also lead to misunderstandings and tension among different races and religions.

“The law is not meant to restrict or oppress, but to coordinate and ensure justice and harmony for all,” he said in a post on the Official Portal of the Sultanate of Pahang today.

According to the post, the Sultan made the remarks when opening the Tengku Amir Ibrahim Sultan Abdullah Mosque at Taman Bukit Bendera in Temerloh yesterday.

Al-Sultan Abdullah added that failure to adhere to proper procedures could create confusion and disputes within the community.

“It is like building a house without a plan; eventually it will collapse,” he said, emphasising that the state requires order and compliance with regulations rather than hasty actions that could spark discord.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also urged the authorities, including local councils, the non-Muslim house of worship committee, the Islamic Religious Affairs Department and community leaders, to work together to clarify procedures and provide appropriate guidance to the public.

The people need to act with maturity and responsibility to safeguard unity in the state, added the Sultan. — Bernama